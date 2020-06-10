Wasaga Beach novice driver facing alcohol-related charge in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A resident in Wasaga Beach, Ont., is facing alcohol-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.

According to OPP, around 11 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle being operated in an “aggressive” manner on Helen Street in Fenelon Falls.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

A 20-year-old was charged with being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

No name was released.

