Wasaga Beach novice driver facing alcohol-related charge in Kawartha Lakes

A resident in Wasaga Beach, Ont., is facing alcohol-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday night.
According to OPP, around 11 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle being operated in an “aggressive” manner on Helen Street in Fenelon Falls.
Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.
A 20-year-old was charged with being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
No name was released.
