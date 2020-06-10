Woman injured, man in custody after fail-to-remain collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the woman was found on the road and that officers determined it was the result of a fail-to-remain collision.
Officers later arrested a man at a nearby location, police said, adding that there are “no other outstanding parties or vehicles.”
Investigators said the woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
The immediate area was closed for the investigation.
