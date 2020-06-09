Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Richmond, B.C., high school students donate grad money to hospital

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 10:46 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 10:49 pm
Students in the 2020 MacNeill Secondary grad class donated the money they raised to Richmond Hospital.
Students in the 2020 MacNeill Secondary grad class donated the money they raised to Richmond Hospital. Global News

A Richmond, B.C., graduating class is donating the money they would have spent on a grad celebration to the hospital.

Students at A.R. MacNeill Secondary School held a grad fashion show back in November.

The money they raised was originally going to be used for a grad celebration, such as bringing down the price of their dinner/dance set to happen in June.

READ MORE: ‘Give it to those in need,’ says B.C. paramedic of COVID-19 discounts, donations

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling their grad dance, the students have donated the money to Richmond Hospital.

Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.
Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.
Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.
Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.
Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.
Students at the grad fashion show, November 2019.

Lauren Valiquette, a teacher at the school, says the students wanted to help front-line workers.

Story continues below advertisement

“They understood that with the pandemic and with COVID-19, there could be members of the community that could be sick so they wanted to keep the money local.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The students held a poll to decide where the money would go.

She says they donated $2,000.

Coronavirus outbreak: When can B.C.’s film and television industry begin to restart?
Coronavirus outbreak: When can B.C.’s film and television industry begin to restart?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusPandemicRichmondHigh School20/20GradRichmond schoolgrad dancegrad classgrad of 2020macneill secondary
Flyers
More weekly flyers