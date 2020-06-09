Richmond, B.C., high school students donate grad money to hospital

A Richmond, B.C., graduating class is donating the money they would have spent on a grad celebration to the hospital.
Students at A.R. MacNeill Secondary School held a grad fashion show back in November.
The money they raised was originally going to be used for a grad celebration, such as bringing down the price of their dinner/dance set to happen in June.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling their grad dance, the students have donated the money to Richmond Hospital.
Lauren Valiquette, a teacher at the school, says the students wanted to help front-line workers.
“They understood that with the pandemic and with COVID-19, there could be members of the community that could be sick so they wanted to keep the money local.”
The students held a poll to decide where the money would go.
She says they donated $2,000.
