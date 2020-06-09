RCMP probe death of person whose body was found in Westlock apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a person whose body was found Tuesday in the lobby of an apartment building in Westlock, Alta., is “being investigated as a homicide at this time,” according to RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were called to an apartment building at 10540 103 St. at about 10:30 a.m. after someone found a male body.

“Initial investigation led to the Major Crimes Unit attending to assist,” RCMP said.

“The deceased has been identified, however, release of that information is pending notification of the next of kin.”

Police did not reveal how old the male was but said an autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westlock RCMP detachment at 780-349-4491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Westlock is located about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.