Crime

Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges for Dauphin man, police say

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 6:43 pm
Various weapons and paraphernalia discovered in Dauphin by the RCMP's West District CREST team.
Various weapons and paraphernalia discovered in Dauphin by the RCMP's West District CREST team. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

A 36-year-old man from Dauphin is facing charges after a traffic stop led officers to discover various weapons and methamphetamine, police say.

Last Friday, officers with the West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) searched a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dauphin and discovered meth and Canadian currency.

READ MORE: Dauphin cops seize cocaine, meth, weapons in weekend traffic stops

Police say that led investigators to search a home on River Avenue East in Dauphin, where officers found more meth, a loaded .22 caliber pistol, ammunition, body armor, and drug paraphernalia.

The man along with a 29-year-old woman, both from Dauphin, were arrested, although the woman was later released without charges.

READ MORE: Two arrested after meth, weapons seized at Portage la Prairie home

The male suspect faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Three CREST teams exist in the province; one each in the north, east, and west districts.

According to the RCMP they focus on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime, and prolific offenders.

The investigation continues.

