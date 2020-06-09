Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges for Dauphin man, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from Dauphin is facing charges after a traffic stop led officers to discover various weapons and methamphetamine, police say.

Last Friday, officers with the West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) searched a vehicle during a traffic stop in Dauphin and discovered meth and Canadian currency.

Police say that led investigators to search a home on River Avenue East in Dauphin, where officers found more meth, a loaded .22 caliber pistol, ammunition, body armor, and drug paraphernalia.

The man along with a 29-year-old woman, both from Dauphin, were arrested, although the woman was later released without charges.

The male suspect faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Three CREST teams exist in the province; one each in the north, east, and west districts.

According to the RCMP they focus on intelligence-based investigations into drugs, rural property crime, and prolific offenders.

The investigation continues.

