Economic measures for non-profit groups, charities to be announced: Manitoba premier

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will make an announcement Tuesday detailing new economic measures for non-profit and charity groups.

Global News will livestream the press conference at 1 p.m.

The press conference comes as no new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the province on Monday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

