2-year-old child pulled from inflatable pool after falling in: Brant County OPP

The OPP have issued a special pool safety reminder to parents and caregivers of small children after they say a two-year-old was pulled from an inflatable pool.

On Friday, June 5, around 5:35 p.m., Brant County OPP and paramedics responded to a Mount Pleasant Road address following a pool incident involving a child.

Police determined that a two-year-old had climbed onto a chair near the pool, which then fell into an inflatable pool located on the property.

Police say the child was found unresponsive. Upon being pulled from the water, police say the child regained consciousness and began to breathe.

The child was transported to hospital for further observation.

As warmer summer-like weather prevails, police have some tips for parents and caregivers who own backyard pools:

Pool owners should install a four-foot-high, four-sided fence with self-closing and latching gates.

Always stay within sight and reach of children.

Have an experienced swimmer with the child at all times and someone who is trained in CPR.

Sign your children up for swimming lessons.

Make sure the proper emergency equipment is nearby the pool including a phone, first aid kit, reach pole and a ring buoy with an attached rope.

Police want to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time around the pool or backyard pond this season.

Injury prevention charity Parachute has more information on pool safety.