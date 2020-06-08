Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario with humidex expected in high 30s

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 6:48 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 6:52 pm
People practice physical distancing as they enjoy the hot weather at Sugar Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. .
People practice physical distancing as they enjoy the hot weather at Sugar Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario with “extreme heat” expected throughout the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency said in a statement that temperatures will be in the low 30s with humidex values reaching the mid-to-high 30s.

Tropical depression Cristobal will approach Ontario Wednesday night causing temperatures to cool off, Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: Cristobal to renew strength after merging with another storm system, forecasters say

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for severe storms Wednesday for parts of the province.

Officials said extreme heat poses risks for everyone, but especially younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people working outdoors, and those with chronic illnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

In Toronto, the city has opened 14 cooling centres for residents who do not have access to a cool space. A full list of locations can be found here.

The City asked residents to wear a mask if attending the cooling centres amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherToronto weatherHeat WarningOntario weatherSouthern Ontario weatherToronto heatToronto Heat WarningOntario heat warningSouthern ontario heat warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers