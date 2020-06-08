Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario with humidex expected in high 30s

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario with “extreme heat” expected throughout the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency said in a statement that temperatures will be in the low 30s with humidex values reaching the mid-to-high 30s.

Tropical depression Cristobal will approach Ontario Wednesday night causing temperatures to cool off, Environment Canada said.

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for severe storms Wednesday for parts of the province.

Officials said extreme heat poses risks for everyone, but especially younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people working outdoors, and those with chronic illnesses.

In Toronto, the city has opened 14 cooling centres for residents who do not have access to a cool space. A full list of locations can be found here.

The City asked residents to wear a mask if attending the cooling centres amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Heat warning issued for southern Ontario. Temperatures on Tuesday will soar into the low 30's but still a dry heat. Wednesday is hot and tropical with a Humidex approaching 40. pic.twitter.com/DdNsS2dTlw — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 8, 2020

A 500mb chart like this in June certainly gets my attention. Combine that with 30+ degree heat, dew points over 20 and an approaching late day cold front… Watch out. This is looking more and more like a severe weather Wednesday for southern Ontario. pic.twitter.com/nzpZI9JUjn — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 8, 2020

