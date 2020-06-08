Outdoor visits underway at New Brunswick long-term care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Friends and family of long-term care residents in New Brunswick can finally see their loved ones again, albeit from a distance.

The provincial government included outdoor visits, with proper physical distancing, in its most recent easing of restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Kim Stuart, it’s been a long time coming.

The New Maryland resident made the short drive to Fredericton Monday to see her sister, Pam Wheeler, a resident at York Care Centre.

Stuart said she had not seen Wheeler since the pandemic began, other than a few drive-thru-style visits through a window. She said it was often too dark and difficult to see her.

“Our mum passed away suddenly on March 26th, so we haven’t been able to be together to mourn her,” Stuart said.

“We haven’t been able to bury her or any of that. So to be this close to my sister was very emotional.”

The family reunited, along with cousin Lisa Dingley, at the Centre’s courtyard.

Stuart and Dingley stood outside the courtyard behind a black, chain-link fence. Wheeler, in a wheelchair, sat inside the courtyard behind a short wooden fence built especially for these visits.

The fences are about eight apart, in an effort to maintain physical distancing, according to York Care Centre President and CEO Tony Weeks.

Stuart said Wheeler has been a resident for about a year after suffering a stroke.

“I don’t know how much longer I’ll have my sister,” Stuart said, voice wavering slightly. “Like I said, her health isn’t the greatest. So, losing this time is time I’ll never get back.”

Weeks said the Centre has actually been arranging courtyard visits since mid-May. He said management made the decision in consultation with families and residents, and believed they could execute a plan that would keep everyone safe.

York Care Centre’s website said it has 218 beds. Outdoor visits are limited to thirty minutes to give as many residents as possible the chance to see loved ones.

“It’s kind of appeased their need that they can at least see their loved one,” Weeks began. “And then hoping for, ultimately, getting back in here and being able to hug and kiss their loved one.”

Until then, resident Ellen Saunders-Aube said she can deal with barriers.

“The barriers up, I know that they’re to keep us safe,” she said. “For our own good and their own good too. My family’s own good.”

“I just want to hug my sister,” Stuart said. “I really do, and hopefully in the coming weeks when we are allowed in, I hope that we still don’t have to maintain six feet. That’s going to be one of the first things I do is hug her.”

