Investigations

N.L. medical examiner confirms body of missing fisherman has been found

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 4:29 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 4:32 pm
Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, are the four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L. who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday.
Ed Norman, left to right, Scott Norman, Jody Norman, Isaac Kettle, are the four fishermen from St. Lawrence, N.L. who went missing while fishing for crab on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS / HO-Melissa Mayo-Norman

The RCMP say the body of a Newfoundland fisherman who died with three others when their boat sank last month has officially been identified.

The police force says the provincial chief medical examiner’s officer has confirmed that a body recovered Saturday on the western side of the mouth of Placentia Bay was that of Isaac Kettle.

READ MORE: Priest plans virtual memorial service for four N.L. fishermen as community mourns

Kettle, who was in his 30s, was the only crew member on the 12-metre Sarah Anne whose body was missing after the boat failed to return to port after leaving St. Lawrence on May 25.

Search and rescue teams had previously recovered the bodies of 67-year-old Ed Norman, his son Scott Norman, in his mid-30s, and his 42-year-old nephew Jody Norman.

READ MORE: Bodies of three fishermen found, one missing as search continues off N.L.

On Saturday, police said a lobster fisherman reported that he had found a body on a beach in Doughboy Cove.

The RCMP said Kettle’s family has been informed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
