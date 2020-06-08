Northumberland OPP Taser man who fled onto Hwy. 401 to avoid arrest following traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP used a conducted energy weapon on a man who allegedly fled arrest during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 last week.

According to OPP, around 1:45 p.m. on June 1, officers stopped a westbound car for a Highway Traffic Act violation in Cramahe Township, east of Cobourg.

It’s alleged the driver and a passenger were seen switching positions before the vehicle came to a complete stop just east of the highway exit at Percy Street.

OPP say an officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and advised them they were under arrest for obstructing a police officer.

OPP allege the individual became “belligerent while resisting arrest and attempted to flee on foot toward the highway into oncoming traffic.”

The officer deployed a conducted energy weapon on the individual and arrested him.

Jason Collins, 38, of Marmora and Lake, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Obstructing a peace officer

Escaping lawful custody

Driving while under suspension

Speeding

Jason Lavecque, 28, of Marmora and Lake, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order

Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg on Aug. 19.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for 45 days.

OPP said a third individual in the rear seat passenger of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for an unrelated matter. No details were provided.

