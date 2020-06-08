Elderly woman dies after collision in Halton Hills: Halton police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital following a crash in Halton Hills, Ont., last month has died.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Ninth Line and 32 Side Road on May 30 for a collision involving a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police say an 80-year-old woman who was driving the Cobalt suffered critical injuries and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police say the woman from Erin, Ont., has since died of her injuries.

The Equinox was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Acton, according to police.

Police are still investigating but say speeding and impairment were not factors.

