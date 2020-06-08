Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Elderly woman dies after collision in Halton Hills: Halton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 8, 2020 3:36 pm
Halton Regional Police say a woman is dead following a collision in Halton Hills.
Halton Regional Police say a woman is dead following a collision in Halton Hills. Halton Regional Police Service

A woman who was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital following a crash in Halton Hills, Ont., last month has died.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Ninth Line and 32 Side Road on May 30 for a collision involving a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police say an 80-year-old woman who was driving the Cobalt suffered critical injuries and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital.

READ MORE: Off-duty Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault in Halton Region

Police say the woman from Erin, Ont., has since died of her injuries.

The Equinox was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Acton, according to police.

Police are still investigating but say speeding and impairment were not factors.

Story continues below advertisement
Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville
Police investigate quadruple shooting that left 2 dead in Oakville
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionHalton Regional Policehalton policetwo vehicle collisionHalton HillsHamilton General HospitalHalton Hills crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers