‘Be uncomfortable’: Hundreds protest in Brooks for Black Lives Matter movement on rainy day

Send this page to someone via email

Protests for racial injustice and police brutality have been occurring for the last couple of week in the United States, following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Now, many Canadian cities are also taking part, recognizing that racism isn’t just an issue south of the border.

The city of Brooks, Alta., took part in their own protest on Sunday, marching nearly two kilometres and ending at city hall.

“People need to know that racism does exist, and it’s not just the U.S.,” said Brooks resident and protester Alex Wilson.

READ MORE: Organizers of Black Lives Matter protest in Lethbridge and race relations experts react to rally

Chants of ‘No justice, no peace,’ and ‘We are all one,’ could be heard as the crowd marched across town, brandishing signs and wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the protesters wore black clothing and shirts that read “I can’t breathe”, in reference to George Floyd’s pleas while his neck was being knelt on for nearly nine minutes by a Minneapolis police officer.

Saturday’s event was entirely peaceful, with police and fire department presence making sure everyone stayed safe.

“Brooks is very diverse,” Jeremya Lusambya said. “That’s what makes Brooks very special.”

With estimates of 400 attendees, organizers were thrilled with the outcome of the protest.

“We were not expecting this,” said co-organizer Karen Tekabe “There’s a lot of love here and so much support.”

Marissa Wardrop, another organizer, said the rainy weather made it even more powerful.

“It was so meaningful and symbolic,” she said. “Be uncomfortable.”

READ MORE: 4 arrested after drug bust near Medicine Hat

While the crowd feels this was a step in the right direction, some say more can be done.

“People should not only be raising awareness such as this, they should be signing petitions, they should be donating, and they should be just becoming as one,” Milkesa Galmo said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Only love can stop this, not hate.” Tweet This

Organizers say they will continue to work with the community to address racism on a local scale.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is asking anyone who participates in such rallies to be tested for COVID-19.