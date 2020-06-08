City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged with threatening to damage angler’s vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces charges following an altercation at a boat launch on the weekend.

According to OPP on Friday, an officer responded to a boat launch area on Frank Hill Road near Fowlers Corners for reports of alleged threats being made.

Police investigated and determined a woman allegedly threatened to damage the vehicle of an individual who was fishing at the boat launch.

As a result of the investigation, Tammy Murray, 46, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to damage property.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13, OPP said Monday.

