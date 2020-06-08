Menu

Crime

Regina man accused of carrying a semi-automatic rifle facing weapon charges: Police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 2:37 pm
Regina police say the 21-year-old male suspect was carrying a semi-automatic rifle at the time of his arrest on Saturday. .
Regina police say the 21-year-old male suspect was carrying a semi-automatic rifle at the time of his arrest on Saturday. . Provided / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service says a 21-year-old man is facing multiple weapon charges following an incident on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in the 2000 block of Wallace Street at about 10:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect involved in the alleged assault was also carrying a gun.

While on their way to the call, police say other officers located a man matching his description walking on 15th Avenue, a few blocks from where the alleged assault happened.

Police say they approached the man, asking him to put hands up in the air. When the suspect lifted his arms, police say they noticed a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

He was arrested without incident, police say.

Police say the gun he was carrying was a semi-automatic rifle and that he also had drugs on him.

Further investigation by police did not reveal enough evidence to charge the man in connection to the assault.

Zachary Isaiha Acoose of Regina is facing charges that include possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm and possession of drugs.

He appeared in provincial court on Monday morning.

