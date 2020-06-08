Family of Chantel Moore greeted by dignitaries as they arrive in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A dozen family members of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., last week, arrived in New Brunswick Monday to a high-profile greeting at the Fredericton airport.

The relatives of Chantel Moore travelled across the country from British Columbia to offer support to her grieving mother and daughter.

A ceremony that featured drumming and singing acknowledged the family’s arrival.

New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs Minister Jake Stewart, who was joined at the airport by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, said he wanted to offer condolences from the provincial government.

St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said Moore’s death occurred a year after the report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and Indigenous leaders are still waiting for action.

Moore died Thursday when police arrived at her home in response to a request to check on her well-being, and police have alleged their officer encountered a woman with a knife.