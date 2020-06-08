Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Family of Chantel Moore greeted by dignitaries as they arrive in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2020 12:55 pm
Chantel Moore investigation
How did a wellness check by police in New Brunswick end in the death of an indigenous woman from B.C.? That's one of the many questions now being asked about the police- involved shooting of Chantel Moore. Cathering Urquhart reports.

A dozen family members of a 26-year-old Indigenous woman who was fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B., last week, arrived in New Brunswick Monday to a high-profile greeting at the Fredericton airport.

The relatives of Chantel Moore travelled across the country from British Columbia to offer support to her grieving mother and daughter.

READ MORE: Chantel Moore’s family plan healing ceremonies, will seek answers during N.B. trip 

A ceremony that featured drumming and singing acknowledged the family’s arrival.

An undated photo of Chantel Moore.
An undated photo of Chantel Moore. GoFundMe

New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs Minister Jake Stewart, who was joined at the airport by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, said he wanted to offer condolences from the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said Moore’s death occurred a year after the report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and Indigenous leaders are still waiting for action.

Woman with Calgary connection killed in officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick
Woman with Calgary connection killed in officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick

Moore died Thursday when police arrived at her home in response to a request to check on her well-being, and police have alleged their officer encountered a woman with a knife.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Fatal Shooting#MMIWMMIWGN.B.Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And GirlsEdmundstonChantel MooreEdmundston Police ForceBrenda MurphyFredericton airportJake StewartAllan PolchiesEdmundston Police ServiceNew Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs
Flyers
More weekly flyers