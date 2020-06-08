Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with assault following reported late-night dispute

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:32 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough woman is facing an assault charge following a Sunday night incident. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following a Sunday evening incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:20 p.m., the suspect and a woman she knew got into a verbal argument.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman. Police were contacted, and officers investigated.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged after allegedly assaulting officer, damaging cruiser

As a result of the investigation, Lesley-Ann Crowe, 28, of Cameron Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.

