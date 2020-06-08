Peterborough woman charged with assault following reported late-night dispute

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman has been arrested and charged with assault following a Sunday evening incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:20 p.m., the suspect and a woman she knew got into a verbal argument.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman. Police were contacted, and officers investigated.

As a result of the investigation, Lesley-Ann Crowe, 28, of Cameron Street in Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.

2:00 Crime rate up in Peterborough Crime rate up in Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement