Graffiti spray-painted on 2 Peterborough high schools deemed hate crime: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have deemed incidents of graffiti spray-painted on two high schools as hate crimes.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday, graffiti, including hateful symbols and derogatory phrases, was spray-painted on the exterior walls of Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute on Monaghan Road.

Also on Saturday, police were called after similar graffiti was found on the exterior of Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School on Armour Road in the city’s north end.

The time frame in which the property was damaged is unknown, according to police.

“These incidents have both been deemed hate crimes,” police stated Monday morning.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.