Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Graffiti spray-painted on 2 Peterborough high schools deemed hate crime: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 11:07 am
Updated June 8, 2020 11:09 am
Peterborough police have deemed two incidents of spray-painted graffiti in the city as hate crimes.
Peterborough police have deemed two incidents of spray-painted graffiti in the city as hate crimes. File

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have deemed incidents of graffiti spray-painted on two high schools as hate crimes.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday, graffiti, including hateful symbols and derogatory phrases, was spray-painted on the exterior walls of Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute on Monaghan Road.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating after ‘derogatory slurs’ spray painted on school property

Also on Saturday, police were called after similar graffiti was found on the exterior of Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School on Armour Road in the city’s north end.

The time frame in which the property was damaged is unknown, according to police.

“These incidents have both been deemed hate crimes,” police stated Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road.”

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Understanding the difference between systemic racism and systematic racism
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceHate CrimeGraffitiPeterborough crimeThomas A Stewart Secondary SchoolPeterborough hate crimeKenner CollegiatePeterborough high schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers