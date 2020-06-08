’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ reunion: Part 1 sees 5 couples split for good

Spoiler warning: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. This story contains explicit language.

The entire cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days reunited on Sunday night for part one of the tell-all special with the exception of Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel.

The couples returned to give viewers an update on where they stood with each other and share updates following the finale.

The Season 4 Before the 90 Days tell-all special included “Big” Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega; Yolanda Ballard, who was catfished by Williams; Avery Warner and Ash Naeck; “Baby Girl” Lisa Umar and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar; Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens; Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks; and David Murphey.

Part 1 of the tell-all special revealed that five of the couples have split for good, making Baby Girl Lisa and Usman and David and Lana the only couples to remain from Season 4.

Big Ed and Rose

Big Ed, 54, and Rose, 23, announced that Rose had ended the relationship and he said: “It broke my heart.”

He also alleged that Rose had reached out to him in February while she was dating a woman, but Rose claimed that she dated the woman right after her breakup with Ed.

“I had no idea,” Ed said. “You can love whoever you want, but I did not know that Rose was bisexual.”

Rose also alleged that Ed wanted to get back together with her and asked her for a second chance.

Ed laughed and said: “Why?”

Rose went on to call Ed a “liar” and said he really hurt her. She said she never wants to be friends with him and doesn’t want any contact with him moving forward.

Avery and Ash

Avery, 32, and Ash, 38, revealed that they were on a “break,” but he decided to end it for good.

She said she wanted a break from the relationship, and while they were on the break, Ash decided the relationship was over because if she wanted to be in it with him “she wouldn’t have taken a break.”

“Breaking up with her was the hardest thing I have experienced for a long time. I still love her. That’s not going to change,” Ash shared. “But future-wise, I have to concentrate on myself and my family now.”

Avery said when she returned to America there was “a lot of weight” she was carrying when it came to the idea of Ash moving to the United States.

“There was a lot of weight that I was carrying on my shoulders with what types of things come with Ash coming to America, which is taking him away from his son and how that would affect Sian, his ex-wife,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that play into it, but I felt like I wanted to step away and try to gather my thoughts in that process and see how I can navigate my feelings. In doing that, he decided to step away for good.”

The main reason why the couple broke up came down to Ash cheating on a diet Avery wanted them both to try.

“I wanted to go through this process with a diet, and he wanted to be a support system and said ‘I’m 100 per cent in this with you,’ and through the process, I would catch him not really going and doing that,” Avery explained. “Honestly, the whole situation is stupid, but I would catch him not being honest and it led to me again feeling like he wasn’t authentic.”

Ash cut her off and said: “Excuse me, excuse me, for you to know I sent you a picture of what I was doing, so don’t tell me I’m lying.”

Yolanda and Williams

Yolanda, 51, shared that she had been in a coma for a month in December after having the flu and that she hasn’t spoken to Williams, 40.

Her daughter hired a private investigator, and he confirmed that the Instagram account created by Williams originated in Nigeria and not the U.K., where Williams lied and said he lived.

She revealed that she still loves Williams as her daughter rolled her eyes.

“If he were to call me again, the feelings probably would come back up because I just spent a lot of hours with him on the phone,” she said. “Him wooing me, I wooing him. I miss him, I do.”

The tell-all played a clip of Yolanda talking to Williams on the phone, and she finally realized that William’s accent was not a British accent.

“Love makes you blind,” she said. “But his accent was definitely not a British one.”

Yolanda tried to call Williams during the tell-all, and he didn’t answer his phone, but Usman joked that his phone was going to ring.

Stephanie and Erika

Stephanie, 29 and Erika, 24, argued for the majority of the tell-all on Sunday night and revealed that they are most definitely done with their relationship.

During her time in Australia, Stephanie had called Erika out for having a dating app on her phone, which she said she used for the “business networking side” of the app.

Erika revealed that she had actually found messages on Stephanie’s Instagram account the same night of people flirting with her, and one person even asked Stephanie to go to Florida “and get married.”

Stephanie had two of her friends join the conversation, and her friend Heather yelled “f–k you” to Erika and said she was yelling because “I’m Italian. It’s what I do!”

Stephanie ended their conversation by telling Erika: “You are a massive narcissist. You’re very self-centred. Your life is all about you.”

Erika, on the verge of tears, said that Stephanie was playing the victim “again” and said they can “absolutely not” be friends.

Darcey and Tom

Darcey, 45, and Tom, 39, started off very civil, telling each other they look good and they hope they are staying healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darcey said she had not seen Tom since their trip to New York, and he went on to explain why he thought their relationship ended.

“I think maybe Darcey needed more of me, and me not being able to give that changed her concept of how things were a little bit and it became more dramatic,” Tom said.

Tom spoke about when he met his new Canadian girlfriend, Shannon, in Milan during Fashion Week.

“Why didn’t you tell me you were with a different girl five days after my birthday? The story doesn’t add up, Tom!” Darcey yelled at him. “Come on man, don’t string me along. I’m 45, I deserve better.”

Tom addressed the moment when he asked Darcey: “Did you put on weight?”

“Sometimes when you’re hurt, you say things out of anger that is totally and utterly unacceptable,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for Darcey for ever having said something like that.”

“I felt very much led on for a very long time,” Darcey said of her relationship with Tom. “It’s just wrong.”

Darcey’s friend Reina joined the chat, and she made emoji faces on a stick to respond to Tom’s comments.

The remaining couples will share their update during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All, which airs on Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

