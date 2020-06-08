Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How do you feel about concerts now?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 8, 2020 9:54 am
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami, Fla.
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 30, 2019 in Miami, Fla. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Is this week thirteen or fourteen of the lockdown? Did we really once mingle with strangers at close quarters while a band played from the stage? Were the only places we say face masks was in hospitals? It all seems so long ago.

However, the world is slowly reopening, although not evenly and (in my opinion) not always safely. Meanwhile, musicians and music venues are trying to figure out ways to survive until this whole plague has passed. Some jurisdictions are looking at allowing small concerts again.

Let’s ask the question again: As things have evolved to this point, how do you feel about going to gigs today?

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Concerts
Flyers
More weekly flyers