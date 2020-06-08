Weekly survey: How do you feel about concerts now?

Is this week thirteen or fourteen of the lockdown? Did we really once mingle with strangers at close quarters while a band played from the stage? Were the only places we say face masks was in hospitals? It all seems so long ago.

However, the world is slowly reopening, although not evenly and (in my opinion) not always safely. Meanwhile, musicians and music venues are trying to figure out ways to survive until this whole plague has passed. Some jurisdictions are looking at allowing small concerts again.

Let’s ask the question again: As things have evolved to this point, how do you feel about going to gigs today?

Let’s test the waters re: going to concerts again. Are you: — Alan Cross (@alancross) June 8, 2020

