Part of Lac La Biche County evacuated because of flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Lac La Biche county were put under mandatory evacuation order Sunday night because of overland flooding.

The emergency alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The area between Highway 55, Mission Road, Nashim Drive and homes west of 105 Street in the hamlet of Lac La Biche were all included.

The alert said there was a potential for the train tracks to wash out which could cause four feet of water to suddenly rush into the area.

Impacted residents were asked to register at the Bold Centre so they could be placed in a hotel room.

The order did not say how many people would be affected.

Another alert issued earlier in the day said lift stations throughout the area were reaching critical levels.

Story continues below advertisement

That warning said there was a possibility of sewer backups and basements flooding because of heavy rainfall.