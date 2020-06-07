Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 415 cases with 223 impacted by delay

Ontario reported 415 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 30,617.

Of the 415 cases, 223 were impacted by a reporting delay, meaning 192 cases have been confirmed since Saturday’s report. That marks the lowest single-day increase in confirmed cases since March 28.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,426.

Nearly 19,400 additional tests have been conducted, which is just shy of the province’s goal of 20,000 tests per day.

Status of cases in Toronto

There are currently 12,538 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, an increase of 362.

Of the 362 cases, 267 were impacted by a reporting delay meaning 95 cases were confirmed in the city on Saturday.

There have been 9,623 recoveries.

There are 347 people in hospital with the virus, with 80 in intensive care.

Toronto has seen 928 COVID-19-related deaths.

Military sent to Woodbridge long-term care home

The Canadian Armed Forces have been sent to a Woodbridge long-term care home amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ministry of long-term care said troops have been sent to Woodbridge Vista Care Community for an “onsite assessment.”

“We are grateful for CAF’s continued support and we will have more news to share about next steps in the coming days,” the statement read.

According to the government, there have been 21 COVID-19-related deaths at the home, 76 confirmed cases among residents and 33 cases among staff.

On Thursday, government officials announced they were appointing the William Osler Health System to manage the outbreak because the facility was “unable to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Ontario long-term care home head warns of ‘urgency’ ahead of possible 2nd wave

The head of the association representing Ontario’s long-term care homes is warning there is “real urgency” for homes to address issues that have become apparent amid the first wave of COVID-19.

“We need to get out ahead of that and make sure our homes are well supplied across the country,” said Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

Duncan said supplies of personal protective equipment, testing and alternative accommodation are issues that need to be addressed.

Troops may be called to testify

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces working inside long-term care homes could find themselves testifying about the state of those facilities in relation to lawsuits against the institutions.

The unusual scenario follows the deployment of hundreds of service members in April and May to more than two-dozen nursing homes in Ontario and Quebec hit hard by COVID-19.

Damning military reports later said the troops found cases of abuse and negligence in the homes.

Questions raised about validity of report cards

Following a year of labour unrest and the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, questions are being raised by both teachers and parents about the validity of report cards.

“I taught the same courses for the first semester and the second semester, and in no way are they even remotely the same,” said Mississauga high school teacher Albert Fong.

“The authenticity of the evaluation is what I believe most high school teachers are apprehensive about.”

— With files from Amanda Connolly The Canadian Press