Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man found with serious head injuries on Kitchener trail: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 2:53 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 2:54 pm
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A man was found with serious head injuries on Woolner Trail near the Grad River in Kitchener on Saturday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say there will be a heavy police presence in the area as they work to determine what caused the man’s injuries.

READ MORE: Sunday morning shooting in downtown Kitchener leaves man in hospital, police say

They say the man is currently in hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area Saturday morning and early afternoon to call 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener newsKitchener trail man head injuryWoolner TrailWoolner Trail head injuryWoolner Trail Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers