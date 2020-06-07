Man found with serious head injuries on Kitchener trail: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found with serious head injuries on Woolner Trail near the Grad River in Kitchener on Saturday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say there will be a heavy police presence in the area as they work to determine what caused the man’s injuries.

They say the man is currently in hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area Saturday morning and early afternoon to call 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement