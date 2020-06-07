Anti-racism demonstrators march through Mississauga streets

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-racism protesters marched in Mississauga on Sunday, one day after various demonstrations were held in Toronto and other parts of the GTA.

Demonstrators gathered at Celebration Square in Mississauga’s downtown Sunday afternoon before marching through city streets.

The protesters carried signs calling for an end to racism, with some reading “Black lives matter.”

“This is long overdue. As Canadians, we sometimes forget that this happens here, too. It happens to my siblings, my brothers and my cousins,” demonstrator Shaina Ellis said.

Ellis said she wants this protest movement to result in change.

“My skin colour is not a reason to be targeted,” she said.

“We need allies. Our voices need to be heard and they need to be heard by everyone.” Tweet This

A poster from organizers of the event said they want to see Peel Regional Police officers wear body cameras.

On Friday, the Peel Police Services Board said it directed the force’s chief to come forward with a report at a June 26 meeting for options on implementing body-worn cameras. The report is expected to include operational requirements for the cameras, budget impacts, community feedback and a timeline for implementation.

Sunday’s march in Mississauga came a day after similar demonstrations were held in Toronto, Vaughan, Guelph and London, among other places.

Anti-racism protests have spread throughout the world since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

