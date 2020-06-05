Peel police begin process of implementing body-worn cameras

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have begun the process of implementing body-worn cameras for their officers in light of recent events in Canada and the United States.

In a news release Friday, officials said the Peel Police Services Board held an emergency meeting to discuss how the service “can take action to preserve the public trust” while still allowing officers to do their jobs effectively.

The board gave direction to the Peel police chief to bring forward a report at a June 26 meeting highlighting options for the use of body-worn cameras.

The report is expected to discuss operational requirements for the cameras, budget impacts, community feedback, and a timeline for implementation.

“The Police Services Board and Peel Regional Police have received comments and requests for body-worn cameras from members of the community and elected officials in Peel,” police board Chair Ron Cahtha said.

“As a board, we welcome opportunities to strengthen police accountability while ensuring greater community safety and well-being. Today’s decision will ensure the board and the chief will collaborate on the implementation of body worn cameras with the aim of making a decision at our next Board meeting on June 26.”

Meanwhile, Toronto’s police chief recently called for an expedited rollout of body-worn cameras in that city following the death of 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet.