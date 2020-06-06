Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gather in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 2:08 pm
WATCH LIVE: Protesters expected to gather in Toronto

Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gathered in Toronto on Saturday, marking the third such event in the city in a week.

Dozens gathered at Nathan Phillips Square around 1 p.m., one of several protests expected around the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday.

Many of those gathered at Nathan Phillips Square were high school and post-secondary students.

The event was briefly disrupted as a man showed up to the event wearing blackface, angering protesters before he was escorted away by police.

READ MORE: George Floyd protests — Anti-racism demonstrations set to continue across Canada

Saturday’s protest against anti-Black racism in Toronto comes one day after demonstrators marched through city streets to honour Black individuals who lost their lives at the hands of police.

Story continues below advertisement

During that event, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders took a knee in solidarity with the demonstrators.

As officers generally kept a low profile, several hundred people walked peacefully to city hall chanting, “I can’t breathe,” “No justice, no peace,” or “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Others held signs reading “Racism is a pandemic, too” or “Silence is violence.”

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Torontoanti-black racismToronto protestanti-racism protestAnti-Black Racism Protest TorontoToronto anti-racism protest
Flyers
More weekly flyers