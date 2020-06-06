Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gather in Toronto

Demonstrators against anti-Black racism gathered in Toronto on Saturday, marking the third such event in the city in a week.
Dozens gathered at Nathan Phillips Square around 1 p.m., one of several protests expected around the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday.
Many of those gathered at Nathan Phillips Square were high school and post-secondary students.
The event was briefly disrupted as a man showed up to the event wearing blackface, angering protesters before he was escorted away by police.
Saturday’s protest against anti-Black racism in Toronto comes one day after demonstrators marched through city streets to honour Black individuals who lost their lives at the hands of police.
During that event, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders took a knee in solidarity with the demonstrators.
As officers generally kept a low profile, several hundred people walked peacefully to city hall chanting, “I can’t breathe,” “No justice, no peace,” or “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Others held signs reading “Racism is a pandemic, too” or “Silence is violence.”
— With files from The Canadian Press
