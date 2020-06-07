3 arrested after cocaine, crystal meth seized from 2 Campbellford homes: OPP

Three people face drug-related charges following the raids of two homes in Campbellford, Ont., on Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an “extensive” investigation, investigators executed search warrants at homes on Trentview Crescent and on Bridge Street West, where they seized $7,600 worth of cocaine, along with a quantity of crystal meth, cash and other drug trafficking-related items.

Jeremy Richards, 39, Natasha Johnson, 31, and Robert Rutledge, 58, all of Trent Hills, were each charged with possession of Schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking.

Richards and Johnson were additionally charged with two other counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioids, other drugs) along with one count each of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Johnson and Rutledge were released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg on July 29. Richards was held in custody for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Friday.

OPP say a fourth person from the Trent Hills area was arrested during the raids and held for a show cause hearing on an unrelated warrant. No name or details of the warrant were released.

OPP say their investigation involved community street crime unit officers from detachments in Peterborough, Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Caledon and Nottawasaga along with the emergency response team, canine unit and uniform members.