Alberta Fish and Wildlife rescues 2 moose calves after mother hit by vehicle near Sherwood Park

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers rescued two orphaned moose calves last week after their mother was killed by a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, officials were called to an area on Wye Road east of Sherwood Park on May 27.

The responding officer discovered evidence that a cow moose had been hit and killed by a vehicle nearby, leaving two orphaned calves in the area.

The officer successfully captured both of the calves with help from the person who called in the incident and took them to a rehabilitation centre, according to officials.

Two moose calves were captured and brought to a rehabilitation centre on May 27, 2020. Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement / Facebook

The agency said that in many cases, wild animal mothers will often leave their young for periods of time to search for food.

“It is important never to approach moose calves that have been left alone by their mothers,” said Alberta Fish and Wildlife on Facebook.

“If you are concerned about a specific animal you think has been orphaned, monitor it from a distance for at least 24 hours,” it said.

In this situation, the agency said: “Though it’s not always possible to rehabilitate all orphaned or injured wildlife, it’s always rewarding to be in situations where officers are able to help wildlife.”

The government of Alberta has more information posted online on what to do if you find orphaned baby animals.