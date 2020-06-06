Menu

Four days of extreme weather expected for Manitoba beginning Saturday

By Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 4:59 pm
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Saskatoon and surrounding areas, 50-80 mm expected by Saturday.
A storm forecast to hit Manitoba Saturday is expected to drop up to 60 millimeteres of rain. File / Global News

The province is warning weather conditions may result in high water beginning Saturday night.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure reports heavy rain and wind that could produce overland flooding.

Areas of concern include northern regions and southeast Manitoba, with the risk remaining low in most other areas of the province.

Subjected areas could see up to 60 millimetres of precipitation.

READ MORE: Mike’s Monday Outlook: Hot start to June in southern Manitoba

Southern areas such as the Whiteshell could receive 20 to 40 mm.

The province reports most Whiteshell lakes are at the optimum level for this time of year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red River basin could receive up to 50 mm of precipitation, however there is no high water concern as the Red River has capacity, according to the province.

Heavy rain and winds are expected to ease early Wednesday.

