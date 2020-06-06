Menu

Health

Quebec sees hospitalizations dip while reporting 35 additional COVID-19 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2020 12:01 pm
Updated June 6, 2020 12:04 pm
Provincial health authorities announced 35 additional deaths on Saturday in Quebec due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,970.

Quebec also reported 226 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 52,624.

Of the 35 deaths, 22 were classified as new deaths while 13 others were previously unrecorded deaths dating back to before May 30.

For the first time since mid-April, the province saw the number of people in hospital drop below 1,000.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 49 to 981, of which 129 people remain in intensive care, a reduction of two people.

The province reports that 18,412 people have recovered from the virus.

