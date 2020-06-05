Vegreville man charged with manslaughter in sudden death investigation: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged a man with manslaughter after they responded to a sudden death in Vegreville, Alta., earlier this week, according to a news release issued Friday.

On June 2 at 9:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about an injured man at a Vegreville house.

John Bijelic, 57, was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

RCMP charged Kevin Vrdolak, 50, of Vegreville, with manslaughter in Bijelic’s death. Vrdolak was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on June 8.

Police are not looking for other suspects in the investigation.

The town is about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

