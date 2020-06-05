Opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton more than double

Alberta Health Services has come out with a warning for those who use illegal drugs after the number of calls for opioid-related emergencies more than doubled in Edmonton last month over the same month last year.
In May, AHS said EMS crews were called to 246 opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton alone. By comparison, EMS responded to 108 opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton in May 2019.
On May 29 alone, there were 16 opioid-related emergencies in Edmonton, up from an average of about nine calls per day, AHS said in a news release Friday.
In April, AHS said there were 676 reported overdose reversals through the community-based naloxone program, the highest number in more than a year.
Similar spikes in opioid-related overdoses and deaths have been reported in other regions across Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
According to the BC Coroners Service, there were 113 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in March 2020. That number represents a 61 per cent increase over the number of deaths in February and the first time the province has seen more than 100 deaths in a month since March of last year.
The City of Toronto has also seen a sharp increase in drug overdose deaths since social distancing measures began. In April, 25 people died due to drug overdoses, a high not seen in nearly three years.
Signs of an overdose include slow breathing or no breathing at all, blue nails and/or lips, choking or throwing up, making gurgling sounds and cold, clammy skin. In an emergency, call 911.
Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies, community clinics and emergency departments. A full list of locations along with advice on spotting an overdose is available online.
AHS issued the following advice for anyone who chooses to use illegal drugs:
- Avoid using while alone
- Ask someone to check on you or use while on the phone with a trusted person able to call for assistance in the event of an overdose
- Use supervised consumption services (SCS) if possible
- Do a test dose first, start low and go slow – always do a test dose to check the potency or strength of the drug
- Know the signs and symptoms of poisoning/overdose and call 911 always for direction and support
- Connect with your local harm reduction, health and social services agencies (e.g., income support, housing)
- Reach out to available substance use treatment, recovery-oriented supports (e.g., opioid agonist therapy, specialty addiction recovery programs), and mental health services
Resources for those experiencing addiction are available through the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322 or the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-2642.
With files from Heather Yourex-West, Global News.View link »
Comments