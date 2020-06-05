Saint Mary’s University moves classes online for the fall as tuition increases

Send this page to someone via email

Saint Mary’s University announced Friday that it is transitioning all of its courses and programs online this fall.

SMU President Dr. Summerby-Murray said the university is focused on providing supports to students by providing more than $1.5 million in additional student financial support for the upcoming year.

“Saint Mary’s has adjusted a number of fees and practices to provide financial relief for students and to address services that are not available to students with campus restrictions,” said Margaret Murphy, SMU spokesperson, on May 30.

As a result of the fee adjustments, the scheduled increases for tuition, which are 3 per cent for domestic students and 7 per cent for international students, will apply.

For the upcoming academic year, SMU will be launching Jump Start 2020, which includes online meetings and webinars where students will meet instructors, academic staff and fellow students before the fall semester begins.

“We remain committed to accessibility and equity as we move toward the fall term,” said Dr. Summerby-Murray. “We believe that we have put in place the resources to help every student succeed.”

The president also said the university is focused on working closely with the Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association “to maintain a close connection and understanding of student needs.”

At the same time, they will help students understand the external sources of funding available to them.

While all academic courses and programs will be offered online, the university said it will support special opportunities wherever possible for in-person on-campus participation that is done safely.

