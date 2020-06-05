Finance minister updates B.C. job numbers

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Finance Minster Carole James updated the public Friday morning on the latest job numbers in the province.

Finance Minister Carole James speaking about job numbers now. Says BC saw an increase in jobs, but more people were searching for jobs so unemployment has gone up. #bcpoli #covid19bc — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) June 5, 2020

On the types of jobs gone, James says there is a glimmer of hope in the numbers. Says recovery will need to take a targeted approach on sectors and ages hardest hit by losses. #bcpoli #covid19bc — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) June 5, 2020

On paid sick leave funding, James says the province does not have any additional details from what the PM announced this morning on whether the funding unveiled today includes sick leave. #bcpoli #covid19bc — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) June 5, 2020

Nationally, Statistics Canada reported a record high unemployment rate as the economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening as authorities eased public health restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, topping the previous high of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data.

