Finance minister updates B.C. job numbers

B.C.’s Finance Minster Carole James updated the public Friday morning on the latest job numbers in the province.
Nationally, Statistics Canada reported a record high unemployment rate as the economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening as authorities eased public health restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, topping the previous high of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data.
