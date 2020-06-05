Menu

Economy

Finance minister updates B.C. job numbers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:33 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 1:00 pm
Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019.
Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s Finance Minster Carole James updated the public Friday morning on the latest job numbers in the province.

Nationally, Statistics Canada reported a record high unemployment rate as the economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening as authorities eased public health restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, topping the previous high of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data.

– with files from The Canadian Press

