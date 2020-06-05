Menu

Health

City looks to Province about whether masks should be worn on Winnipeg Transit

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 11:14 am
Updated June 5, 2020 11:54 am
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will speak Friday at 10:30 a.m. about the city's latest response to the novel coronavirus.

Winnipeg’s mayor says the topic of masks on Winnipeg Transit is becoming more pressing and said Friday he’s ask the province for guidance.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the federal government has talked about whether people should be wearing masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic while riding the bus.

“We’re doing everything we can to follow recommendations [from health officials] … We’ve asked the province for recommendations for masks for riders on transit,” said Bowman.

“We’ve asked for clarity, what those recommendations are.”

City starts to open

Emergency Operations Manager Jason Shaw said 19 splash pads opened this past week and three libraries are opening on Monday.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

As for the rest of the city’s services, like pools, Shaw said those discussions are ongoing.

“We’re going to do things safely and slowly,” said Shaw. “There are significant challenges trying to adapt a new normal.”

The pools themselves aren’t the problem, but more the programming and cleaning around the pools, said Shaw.

“We want to do things safely.”

No new novel coronavirus cases were announced on Thursday, and Manitoba’s numbers remain at 298 total. There are fewer than 10 active cases.

READ MORE: Safety officers heading to Manitoba beaches amid COVID-19, no new cases reported Thursday

coronavirus in manitoba
