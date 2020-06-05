Arrest made in 2019 Kitchener strip mall shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 22-year-old Lambton County man in connection to a shooting that occurred at a plaza on Fairway Road in Kitchener last June.

Police said they were called to 500 Fairway Rd. S. during rush hour on June 24, 2019 for a report of shots being fired.

At the time, police said three men were involved in an altercation when a fourth man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it.

The suspect allegedly struck one of the men involved in the altercation as well as two women who were bystanders.

Police say the alleged shooter took off before officers arrived.

All of the injured were transported to hospital. The two women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition. Police say he was later released but suffered life-altering injuries.

They say their investigation has shown that the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

The Lambton County man is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, attempted aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.