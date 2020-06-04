Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Australian leaders use courts, coronavirus fears to block anti-racism protests

By Colin Packham Reuters
Posted June 4, 2020 11:30 pm
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, 05 June 2020. Morrison urged people not to attend Black Lives Matter protests across the nation on the weekend, citing coronavirus pandemic fears. .
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, 05 June 2020. Morrison urged people not to attend Black Lives Matter protests across the nation on the weekend, citing coronavirus pandemic fears. . EPA/MICK TSIKAS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people not to attend planned Black Lives Matter protests around the country this weekend, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Organizers expect thousands of people to attend rallies in Sydney, Melbourne and other cities. The protests have split opinion, with some state police and lawmakers approving the action despite the health risks.

READ MORE: George Floyd protests go global as ‘I can’t breathe’ echoes across Europe, Australia

Morrison said people should find other ways to express anger following the death of Black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody.

“The health advice is very clear, it’s not a good idea to go,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. “Let’s find a better way and another way to express these sentiments … let’s exercise our liberties responsibly.”

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: CDC director recommends people who attended protests get tested
Coronavirus outbreak: CDC director recommends people who attended protests get tested

The state of New South Wales has lodged a legal application to stop a Black Lives Matter protest occurring in Sydney, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

The protest had secured permission as it originally planned to have fewer than 500 people present. But Berejiklian said when it became clear that thousands planned to attend, the legal application was made to the state’s Supreme Court.

READ MORE: No yelling, wear a mask: How George Floyd protests can be safe amid COVID-19

The protests in Sydney and other cities also intend to throw a spotlight on police treatment of Australian Indigenous people, including the deaths of Aboriginal men in custody.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Australia has reported daily single digit and low double digit numbers of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and has 490 active cases, with just 25 people in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jane Wardell)

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19AustraliaBlack Lives Mattergeorge floydSydneygeorge floyd deathgeorge floyd protestsScott MorrisonAnti-racism ProtestsGladys Berejiklian
Flyers
More weekly flyers