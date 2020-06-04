B.C. announces $57 million in funding for Surrey School District

Send this page to someone via email

As students prepare to return to school this fall, there will be massive — and much-needed — upgrades coming to the Surrey School District.

The provincial government announced the new funding, $57 million, will add more than 1,000 new seats for students in the Surrey School District.

READ MORE: Surrey School District submits plan for voluntary return to classes on Monday

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming said that city is continuously growing, and this will help get more students out of portables and into proper classrooms.

“When we do get back to normal, we want every student learning in positive and engaging environments no matter where they go to school,” said Fleming

The funding will go toward a brand new elementary school with 655 seats in Sunnyside Heights, a 195-seat addition at White Rock Elementary and a 190-seat addition at Morgan Elementary.

Story continues below advertisement

Fleming says in addition to other ongoing projects since 2018, and these new ones being approved, a total of 8,700 new spots with be available for kids by 2023.

Fleming said, “This is the equivalent of eliminating 350 portables throughout the Surrey School District.”

He said White Rock Elementary and Morgan Elementary should see their additions by September 2022.

The new school in Sunnyside Heights, meanwhile, is scheduled to open in September 2023.