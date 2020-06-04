Red Arrow, Ebus service to resume in Alberta with COVID-19 safety measures

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Arrow and Ebus passenger buses will be back to travelling Alberta’s highways on June 11 after stopping service because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be many differences, including limited schedules, Motorcoach said.

For Red Arrow, passengers will be able to travel between Calgary and Lethbridge four times a week. The company said it has yet to determine a timeframe for bringing back the other Red Arrow routes.

Ebus travellers will be able to go between Calgary, Red Deer and Edmonton four days a week. It will take passengers between Edmonton and Fort McMurray six days a week — three days southbound and three days northbound.

Motorcoach has launched a new program called Safely Clean to ensure people on its buses are safe during their trip.

“We’ve been in close contact with health and governmental authorities, we’ve been monitoring the conditions, and we believe that a return to service on June 11 aligns with the systematic re-opening of businesses and relaxed conditions across the province,” director John Stepovy said.

The Safely Clean approach will see many changes enforced for passengers on Motorcoach buses, including:

Mandatory face masks — masks will be provided for people who don’t have their own

Social distancing will be enforced during check-in, embarking buses, while onboard the buses, while disembarking, as well as in the offices

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing

Use of electronic sprayers to disinfect surfaces

Ebus is also offering flexible fares for travellers, which will allow for one change included in the ticket price. Red Arrow’s flexible change and cancellation policy will continue.

Motorcoach didn’t provide details on exactly which days each bus will be travelling its routes.