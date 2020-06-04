Alberta reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death linked to virus

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 80s living at the Extendicare Hillcrest in Calgary was identified as Alberta’s 146th death related to the novel coronavirus, according to new numbers released Thursday.

Alberta also reported 15 new active cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 334. Of those active cases, 247 are in the Calgary zone.

A total of 7,091 Albertans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 6,611 having recovered.

The Calgary zone continues to lead the province when it comes to total number of cases, with 4,920 people testing positive.

The Edmonton zone has had 566 cases, 98 have been reported in the Central zone, 1,243 people in the South zone have contracted the virus, and 251 became ill with COVID-19 in the north zone. Thirteen people whose zones are unknown have tested positive.

Of the active cases in Alberta, 48 people are being treated in hospital, with six patients in intensive care units.

A total of 275,524 Albertans have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, asymptomatic testing is now available to all Albertans.

Testing sites have been set up in various cities and communities, and according to Alberta Health Services, the first day Edmonton’s site was open, 556 people were swabbed — 223 of whom were drop-ins.