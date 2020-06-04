Teens rescued from near-drowning at beach near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are applauding what they say were the “incredible efforts” of a bystander who rescued two teens at a beach near Portage la Prairie.

RCMP say they got a call Wednesday from an 18-year-old woman on an inflatable raft that had been swept away from Delta Beach on the south shore of Lake Manitoba.

They say a 52-year-old woman swam out to help another 18-year-old woman return to shore after she jumped off the raft.

Yesterday, Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb responded to a report of 3 teenage girls being swept away on an inflatable raft at Delta Beach on Lake Manitoba. 2 of the girls tried to swim back & were rescued by a bystander. The third was picked up by the police boat. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 4, 2020

The woman then returned to a 17-year-old girl who’d also jumped off the raft and stayed with her until a police boat arrived to pick up the pair and the woman still on the raft.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The RCMP would like to recognize the incredible efforts of the bystander who assisted in the rescue of the 17 and 18 year-old females,” police said in a release Thursday.

