Teens rescued from near-drowning at beach near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

Police are applauding what they say were the “incredible efforts” of a bystander who rescued two teens at a beach near Portage la Prairie.
RCMP say they got a call Wednesday from an 18-year-old woman on an inflatable raft that had been swept away from Delta Beach on the south shore of Lake Manitoba.
They say a 52-year-old woman swam out to help another 18-year-old woman return to shore after she jumped off the raft.
The woman then returned to a 17-year-old girl who’d also jumped off the raft and stayed with her until a police boat arrived to pick up the pair and the woman still on the raft.
Police say the 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The RCMP would like to recognize the incredible efforts of the bystander who assisted in the rescue of the 17 and 18 year-old females,” police said in a release Thursday.
