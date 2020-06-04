Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Teens rescued from near-drowning at beach near Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2020 6:48 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 6:51 pm
RCMP say a bystander rescued two teens at a Manitoba beach Wednesday.
RCMP say a bystander rescued two teens at a Manitoba beach Wednesday. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Police are applauding what they say were the “incredible efforts” of a bystander who rescued two teens at a beach near Portage la Prairie.

RCMP say they got a call Wednesday from an 18-year-old woman on an inflatable raft that had been swept away from Delta Beach on the south shore of Lake Manitoba.

READ MORE: Winnipeg men charged with selling meth, weapon possession in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

They say a 52-year-old woman swam out to help another 18-year-old woman return to shore after she jumped off the raft.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman then returned to a 17-year-old girl who’d also jumped off the raft and stayed with her until a police boat arrived to pick up the pair and the woman still on the raft.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Two arrested after meth, weapons seized at Portage la Prairie home

“The RCMP would like to recognize the incredible efforts of the bystander who assisted in the rescue of the 17 and 18 year-old females,” police said in a release Thursday.

Winnipeg mom opens her pool for kids to learn to swim after nearly losing her son to drowning
Winnipeg mom opens her pool for kids to learn to swim after nearly losing her son to drowning

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPManitoba RCMPDrowningPortage la PrairieLake ManitobaDelta BeachDelta Beach RescueDid a woman save two teens at DeltaWoman saves teens at delta
Flyers
More weekly flyers