Coronavirus: Confirmed cases reach 90 for Peterborough and area

Peterborough Public Health reports one new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 90 cases.

Of the 90 cases, there are 80 that are deemed resolved with eight active cases. The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 9,550 people have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last in mid-April.

Beginning Monday, June 8, the hours for the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre will change to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Contact the centre at 705-876- 5086 to book an appointment if you have mild symptoms of COVID-19.

