Winnipeg councillor calls for clean-up of homeless camps near MMF building

Chartrand told 680 CJOB it’s become a safety issue for his staff as well as the people in the camps.“Yesterday, one of our staff found a knife on top of her car. Our female staff are afraid now to go to their cars… we’ve had to hire extra security to walk them out.”Chartrand said he’s also seen many members of the camp using drugs openly, as well as drug deals taking place, and physical violence.“I am very concerned about them. These are human beings. They didn’t grow up to be addicts.“They didn’t grow up to be homeless, but situations have led them there. View link » “I also have to protect the staff. Every day we’ve been… not pushing them away, but it’s getting to a point where people are afraid to work here now. It’s getting bad.”Chartrand said a recent job applicant turned down a position due to safety concerns after seeing the situation first-hand.He said there’s no simple solution, but that all stakeholders — government or otherwise — will need to work together on a ‘wrap-around’ approach if they want to make a difference.“You can’t just take it and put it somewhere else — that’s not the solution,” he said. “But it can’t stay the way it is and continue the way it is.“If you have an addiction, we’ve got to deal with the addiction. You can’t just take someone who’s taking needles every day, or crack cocaine, and say ‘here’s a house, now you’re OK’.“You have so many silos saying, ‘it’s not my jurisdiction, it’s not my jurisdiction’… but it’s everybody’s jurisdiction.”