Winnipeg councillor calls for more visible photo radar vehicles

A Winnipeg city councilor says he wants to see photo radar vehicles become more visible around the city.

Shawn Nason (Transcona) told 680 CJOB he’s putting forward a motion at a city committee Thursday that would see photo radar vans covered in bright neon wraps to make them stand out and indicate their purpose.

“It could have whatever language they want to have on there, whether it’s ‘photo enforcement’ or ‘slow down’ or ‘hey, wake up, silly-pants, you’re going too fast.” Tweet This

“There’s a feeling of [photo radar] being deceptive, so this takes that deception part out of it. If we can’t get flashing lights in the school zones, then this is the next-best strategy to make people aware.”

READ MORE: School zone enforcement back in Winnipeg on Monday Nason said many Winnipeggers see photo radar as a cash grab rather than a legitimate safety measure, so he would like to see the city follow in the footsteps of other regions, such as Edmonton, which has covered its photo radar trucks in bright yellow to make them more visible.

Winnipeg police began re-enforcing the 30 km/h reduced speed school zones citywide on Monday, after months away from photo radar near schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

