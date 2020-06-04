4 more coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, total grows to 1,142

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported four new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,142.

It also reported that nine more cases have been cleared bringing the total number of resolved cases to 861 or 75 per cent.

There are still 165 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region including 15 people who remain in hospital.

That number has fallen drastically since May 13, when there were 48 people in hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Waterloo Public Health reported no new deaths on Thursday leaving the death toll at 115 including 95 from long-term care of retirement homes.

Ontario reported 356 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,403.

The provincial death toll now stands at 2,357 after 45 more deaths were reported. This is the highest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since May 12.

Meanwhile, 23,208 people across the province have recovered from COVID-19, which is almost 79 per cent of cases.