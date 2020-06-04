Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

4 more coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region, total grows to 1,142

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 12:32 pm
Friaaz Azeez gets tested for the novel coronavirus from a health-care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Friaaz Azeez gets tested for the novel coronavirus from a health-care worker at a pop-up testing centre at the Islamic Institute of Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Waterloo Public Health reported four new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,142.

It also reported that nine more cases have been cleared bringing the total number of resolved cases to 861 or 75 per cent.

READ MORE: 356 new coronavirus cases, 45 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 29,403

There are still 165 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region including 15 people who remain in hospital.

That number has fallen drastically since May 13, when there were 48 people in hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Can COVID-19 spread through central air conditioning units?
Can COVID-19 spread through central air conditioning units?

Waterloo Public Health reported no new deaths on Thursday leaving the death toll at 115 including 95 from long-term care of retirement homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 356 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 29,403.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The provincial death toll now stands at 2,357 after 45 more deaths were reported. This is the highest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since May 12.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, 23,208 people across the province have recovered from COVID-19, which is almost 79 per cent of cases.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 WaterlooCovid-19 KitchenerWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo Public Health COVID numberskitchener coronavirus caseswaterloo covid cases todaywaterloo covid deathsWaterloo Public Health coronavirus totals
Flyers
More weekly flyers