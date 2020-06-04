Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Believe BC campaign

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 11:54 am
Global News

Together we will meet the new tomorrow – with new ideas and new opportunities.

The Believe BC campaign celebrates the innovative minds working to reimagine, rebuild and reignite businesses in our province.

Join Global News Hour at 6 on Wednesdays and 980 CKNW daily, for Believe BC stories examining how B.C. businesses are adapting to rebuild in areas such as manufacturing, health and safety, transportation, education, food and beverage, recreation, travel, and others.

We will look at how we as a community evolve, adapt, imagine and create in these challenging times.

Together we will meet the new tomorrow.

Together is now.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BCCommunityBelieve BCBelieve BC campaign
Flyers
More weekly flyers