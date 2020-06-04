DBIA’s One City Peterborough clean team returning to city’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

The One City Peterborough clean team is returning to the city’s downtown.

Organized by the Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA), the program hires a team of people who face various barriers to employment to help enhance the downtown streetscape through added cleaning efforts.

In 2019, the DBIA issued a new request for proposals for the downtown Streetscape Maintenance Contract with an additional request that proposals include a social enterprise component. In January, the DBIA rehired Clint’s Property Maintenance in partnership with One City Peterborough.

The partnership will see One City team members working with the Clint’s Property Maintenance team during the summer months.

The DBIA says the One City Peterborough team will be downtown during the day with cleaning carts sweeping sidewalks, picking up litter, removing old posters from lampposts, safely disposing of needles, and performing other micro-cleaning tasks.

The One City Peterborough program aims to help people with barriers to employment get back into the workforce, including by connecting team members with local employment agencies and potential employers.

“We’re excited to have One City Peterborough back,” stated DBIA executive director Terry Guiel. “This partnership with Clint’s Property Maintenance shows what organizations can do when they add social procurement into their contracts. Not only are we going to end up with a cleaner downtown, but we’re going to help who really need it. We’re going to make downtown stronger.”

The One City Peterborough program initially launched in 2018 with a cleaning team and a pair of outreach workers to reach out to vulnerable people downtown.

