2 stolen bulldog puppies from Brampton found safe, suspects charged

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have located two puppies that were stolen during an attempted sale in Brampton and have charged three men.

Police said on the evening of June 1, the victim met with the men near Bovaird Drive and Conestoga Drive to sell two bulldog puppies.

During the transaction the victim realized the three men were trying to steal the puppies, investigators said. The men then allegedly assaulted the victim and fled in a white 2017 Hyundai with the bulldogs, police said.

Investigators said the victim followed the vehicle and tried to get the dogs back while the Hyundai was stopped at a traffic light. But officers said the suspects took off, dragging the victim “a short distance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers learned of the whereabouts of the first puppy and a citizen who had purchased the second puppy returned the dog to police after hearing about the theft through media coverage.

“Both puppies were safely recovered and returned to their owner,” police said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

The puppies were allegedly stolen Monday evening. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Police said they have charged 22-year-old John Fisher, an Aurora resident, with possession of stolen property.

Police have also charged 18-year-old Justin Khounlivong, a Newmarket resident, with possession of stolen property and possession of a loaded firearm.

In addition, police have charged 18-year-old Jason Urbina, a resident of Newmarket, with one count of robbery.

“Peel Regional Police encourage those attempting to sell items using online-classified websites, to do so using one of our designated Buy and Sell Zones,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Nick Westoll.

Stolen Puppies Located, Charges Laid – https://t.co/lZansiLmy7 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 4, 2020