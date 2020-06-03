‘No bloody way!’ B.C. man plans to retire with $24-million lotto jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old man from Langley, B.C., can now retire after he won last Tuesday’s $24-million Lotto 649 jackpot.

Ron Cumiskey said he bought a $10 quick-pick ticket in Aldergrove for the May 27 draw, checked his numbers online that night, and shook his head in disbelief.

“You hope you win — you don’t expect it — and when you do, it’s just unbelievable,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone can fathom — even the past winners, did they ever think they’d spend $10 and win a million or half a million or $10 million or whatever?”

He said the first thing he did was call his boss.

“I said, ‘I’m retiring.’ You know that guy in Aldergrove that won $24 million? That’s me. No bloody way!”

Cuminskey said he’ll be sharing the cash with his daughters to help them pay off their mortgages.

“You’re 25 when you buy your first home. Your dream is to pay it off before you retire,” he said.

“My daughters are nowhere near that, so they’re going to have that paid off before that and they’re not going to have any of the stresses that I went through.”

He said he’s going to spend more time golfing and donating to charity as well.

He is the third Lower Mainland resident to win a big 6/49 jackpot this year.

