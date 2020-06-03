Funnel cloud advisory issued by Environment Canada for parts of Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Saskatchewan are under a funnel cloud advisory.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable Wednesday for the development of funnel clouds.

Areas under the advisory include La Ronge, Pelican Narrows, Melfort and Tisdale.

Officials said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

The weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, however, it is possible that the rotations could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado, Environment Canada cautioned.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, they can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Officials said any funnel cloud sighting should be taken seriously and said if a funnel cloud develops nearby, prepare to take shelter.

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.